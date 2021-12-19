Sunday Evening Weather, December 19, 2021

(WTAJ) As high pressure builds in tonight, skies will go mostly clear, winds will die down and temperatures will drop quite a bit. We’ll have lows from the mid-teens to the low-20s.



The weather will be seasonable and quiet early this week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 if not into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies Monday and a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday.



While there are no major weather systems heading out way this week, we will see a couple of colder days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s, followed by 40s Thursday and Friday.



Regional travel as we lead up towards Christmas should have little if any weather issues.



Right now, Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy, dry and mild with highs well into the 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.