There were some passing showers earlier today, and another chance of a few scattered showers later this evening. Tomorrow, clouds and sunshine with some scattered showers in spots, but many areas will remain dry. We start to see a warm up, with highs near to just above 80 and it will stay quite warm and humid through the work week. A round of showers and thunderstorms move through the area Monday night. Some rain may be heavy. Tuesday we’ll see showers and thunderstorms in the early hours of the day, which will clear out as the day progresses. Wednesday and Thursday will be humid and very warm, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, but a better chance of seeing a few more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be nice with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.