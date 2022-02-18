Strong winds will bring in much colder air for Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron counties to the north and west. This watch is in effect until 7am Friday morning. There will also be strong winds tonight and the rest of the region is under a wind advisory until 7am Friday. Some wind gusts will be over 40mph. Gusts past 60mph can not be ruled out over some of the highest ridges over the Laurel Highlands.

Rain will continue into the early morning hours and then will end as scattered flurries, even a snow shower in places as temperatures will drop down to the upper 20s to the lower 30s by morning. Do be careful as wet spots can turn icy.

There still can be a couple of flurries early; otherwise, Friday will be windy and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Temperatures are going to be no better than the lower to middle 30s. Saturday will be blustery with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A couple of flurries cannot be ruled out as another cold front whisks just north of our area. Highs will be in 30s.

A warmup will then return to the region. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. It will turn breezy and warmer Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday will be mild despite a good deal of clouds and some rain arriving. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Showers will still be possible Wednesday; otherwise, it will be a mild day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 50s. The mild weather will ease a little later next week. In fact, there may be a wintry mix by the following weekend.

