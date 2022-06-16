(WTAJ) — Central PA currently sits at enhanced risk for severe weather on June 16. Level 3 out of 5. This means we will see numerous storms pop up that will be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and even a possible isolated tornado.

The line of storms will be very quick-hitting, moving into our northwest counties just after 4 p.m. They will be moving south and east into the evening. This will bring torrential rain at times for some, while we also will see frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Showers and storms will weaken into the evening and diminish by early tonight.