Tonight, a cold front moves in from our northwest. As it moves across the region, it really breaks apart so while it won’t be a lot of rain we will still see a few stray showers late tonight into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows remain very mild and muggy in the in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will also be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Warm and humid for Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. The rain moves out early in the morning so we start the day off dry and highs will climb into the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees. Midday we will see a few pop up showers into the early evening. Overnight we clear out and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

The heat continues with us as we end the workweek and into the weekend. Friday we will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A spotty shower is possible for a few late in the day Friday. Overnight we drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds.

Heading into the weekend, the heat isn’t going anywhere. While the dewpoints will actually lower in the upper 50s, the temperatures will be in upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday. Be sure to stay hydrated while spending time outdoors.

Our next chance of showers moves in late Sunday for Monday as another front moves across the region. Not much relief with the heat as temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s early next week.

