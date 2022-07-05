Today we will have clouds and sunshine. This afternoon showers and storms will begin to taper off. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. This evening we will have a partially clear sky. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with a lingering shower or thunderstorm early.

Wednesday we will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and scattered storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Thursday we will have clouds and sun along with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 80s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday we will have clouds and sun with some showers and storms around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures in the 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.