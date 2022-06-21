Wednesday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 before an approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region. Some of these thunderstorms will be heavy with flooding downpours and the potential for strong gusts of wind.

This front will still be close enough for the chance for a shower early Thursday; otherwise, the rest of the day will become partly, if not mostly, sunny. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a warm afternoon, though the humidity will not be too high. Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. We’ll reach into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm is there next weekend, but at this point seems low. There will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms with the next front next Monday.

