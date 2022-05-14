Tonight showers will continue to fade into the overnight with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s as the mild and muggy conditions remain in place. Winds will be light out of the south.

We start our Sunday under clouds and sun. High temperatures will be on the warm side in the mid and upper 70s by late afternoon. As a cold front approaches the region we will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms start to pop across the region. Late afternoon is where a few could see an isolated stronger thunderstorm. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s as we await the main passage of the cold front.

A cold front looks to be moving a bit quicker for Monday morning. This will bring chances of showers and a few stronger thunderstorms late morning through early evening. Highs will again be on the warm side in the mid-70s. Clouds start to decrease Monday night with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Comfortable conditions return for Tuesday! A good bit of sunshine and highs will sit in the upper 60s to low 70s with dewpoints in the 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to, if not just above, 70. Warmer air will press in later next week. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Fair and air-conditioner weather moves in for next weekend.

