Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in warm air. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel even more sticky. Late today into Thursday morning there could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday there will be a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach into the 90s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds with lows in the 60s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with showers and storms into the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.