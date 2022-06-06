A nice start to the workweek with a good deal of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will climb back in the upper 70s approaching low 80s this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase so by tonight and overnight we will be under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will sit in the upper 50s to near 60.

A cold front will arrive for Tuesday morning. Most will not see any rain activity until after sunrise with a few early showers in our far northwest counties. Expect a couple rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms from morning through early evening. Highs will sit a little cooler in the low 70s.

We’ll see a brief break on Wednesday from the rain under a good mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s with a light wind out of the west. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s as showers will be likely very late into Thursday.

A bit unsettled for Thursday as we sit under a partly cloudy sky. A few shower chances will be likely with high temperatures back in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s as clouds decrease.

Friday will again be the lull between another rain maker for Saturday. Expect some sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday is trending cooler with shower chances likely.

