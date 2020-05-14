Stay at home orders are reducing air pollutants

High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Finally, we will see some seasonable air here in Central PA. Our average high temperatures for Mid-May are in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and that is where we will be at the end of the week. Today will will have variable cloudiness with showers and drizzle around. This evening there could even be a thunderstorm. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Friday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could contain stronger winds and heavier downpours. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may even soar into the 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The warmth sticks around for the weekend.