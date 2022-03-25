Tonight, scattered rain showers will move across the region. We’ll sit under a mainly cloudy sky and lows drop into the mid-30s. Winds will start picking up out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Saturday colder air moves in and scattered showers will start mixing with snow occasionally. The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for just Somerset County as they are expected to see a good 2-4 inches of snow. Areas east of the highlands will see under 1 inch as surface temps will be warmer. A rain snow mix will continue for day on Saturday as highs sit chilly in the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid 20s.

Sunday the back side of the cold front moves through and winds remain pretty gusty. Highs will sit cold in the mid and upper 30s with west winds at 15-25 mph. Flurries will come to an end by Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the teens and low 20s!

Monday, we stay chilly but a bit drier. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through Tuesday before our next rain maker come Wednesday.

Wednesday, we do rebound with temperatures as highs will climb back into the upper 50s low 60s ahead of our next frontal system. Thursday we sit milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and rain chances will increase.

