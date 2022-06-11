We will have a nice evening with a partly cloudy sky. Later tonight will become mostly cloudy with a shower in a few spots by dawn. The best chance seems like it will be in the southwestern part of the region. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to near 60.

A second disturbance will help bring us more clouds than sunshine on Sunday along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these can bring downpours as the humidity will be on the rise. Though keep in mind this precipitation will be scattered so the day will not be a total washout. It will be more humid and not as cool with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Behind that system, some real warmth is coming our way next week. Monday will be warmer, but still not too humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80. A disturbance will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms around Monday night into early Tuesday. Otherwise, Tuesday will be quite warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine. With the return of the humidity, there will be a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday will be very warm to almost hot with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. With the heat and humidity, there can be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a little better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs closer to the 80-degree mark. The following weekend looks more comfortable with some sunshine.

