Tonight will increase again early tonight. A quick moving disturbance will pass south of the area later tonight into Wednesday and give us a taste of wintry weather. Snow that will be mixed with some rain will be around later tonight and last into the mid-afternoon on Wednesday. There will be a slushy accumulation of up to a few inches. The best chance for this highest amount will be on the higher elevations and also on some grassy surfaces. Roads will be slick for the morning commute in many places, but lower elevations will improve a couple of hours after sunrise. There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Clearfield, Cameron and NW Centre counties to the northwest.

Precipitation will end later Wednesday. Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the 20s. Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine. With a return of some sunshine, it will not be as cold with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

The next system will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Friday. Ahead of this system, it will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s. This next front will bring rain Friday night. The rain will mix and then change over to snow before ending Saturday. This system could bring a significant snowfall if it tracks just right. We will continue to watch it for you. It will be windy and it will turn colder on Saturday with temperatures falling from the 30s and into the 20s. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts at 2am on Sunday and clocks will shift an hour forward. Sunday will be windy and cold with clouds breaking for some sunshine but also the chance for scattered flurries. Highs on Sunday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. Monday and Tuesday will turn breezy and milder with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50.