A cold front will shift through the area early Wednesday and allow even chillier air to press into the region. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday along with a scattering of some rain and snow showers. These rain and snow showers will be most numerous north of I-80, but also will be scattered through the Laurel Highlands. Any rain or snow shower activity will be isolated near and east of I-99. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Some of the higher elevations will not leave the 30s.

An area of high pressure will build in from the north and give us a bright, but still cool end to the workweek. Thursday and Friday will each feature a good deal of sunshine. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Friday will be cool, but not quite as chilly, with highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Both Thursday night and Friday night will bring a frost, and in places a freeze. This is still not that uncommon for this time of the year.

Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with just a few clouds along with highs near to just above 60. Sunshine will mix with a few more clouds on Sunday but the chance for a shower seems low. Highs will be near to just above 60. Monday will feature more clouds than sunshine with a shower or some drizzle possible. Highs again will be in the lower 60s. We will have a better chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Tuesday of next week. Showers will develop on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.