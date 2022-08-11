A few spots near and south of the PA Turnpike will still have a shower or rumble of thunder this evening. The rest of tonight will become clear and comfortable. There may be a few patches of valley fog. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Some of the coldest spots north of I-80 may touch the upper 40s. High pressure will nose its way into the region for Friday and Saturday giving us gorgeous weather. Friday will be sunny with pleasant high temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunshine will only mix with a few clouds on Saturday. It will still be comfortable with low humidity and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday will turn a bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. A front stalled to our south and a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will keep the weather unsettled for the beginning of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds along with showers. There could be a thunderstorm in some spots on each day. Highs will be in the middle 70s. We will still have a shower possibility on Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday will be a bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

