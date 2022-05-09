An area of high pressure locked to our northeast is going to dominate our weather for at least a few more days. Tonight will be clear. With a clear sky, light winds, and a dry atmosphere, temperatures will drop fast. If you are going to be out for a while this evening, you will need a jacket as temperatures will drop fast. Lows will mostly be in the 30s with some of the colder valley spots reaching near freezing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature plenty of sunshine with relatively cool mornings followed by pleasantly mild afternoons. High on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday. Sunshine will eventually mix with a few clouds on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s.

A flow from the Atlantic Ocean with a disturbance to our south will give us cloudier weather for the end of the week. Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the possibility of a shower or some drizzle. Showers and drizzle are likely on Saturday with just the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs each day will be near to just above 70. A front approaching from the west will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. A leftover shower may give way to some clearing on Monday. Highs will be near to just above 70.

