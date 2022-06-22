The combination of very warm and humid air over the region along with a disturbance to our east and an approaching front from the west will set the stage for potential flooding in our region later this afternoon and early this evening. Some places could get a couple of inches of rain in a matter of a few hours which can cause water to back up and accumulate in areas of poor drainage.

Track the rainfall with our interactive radar.

The timing of the heaviest rainfall will be between 3 pm and 8 pm this evening with the heaviest falling near and just east of I-99. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for this area until 11 pm this evening.

In addition to the flooding downpours there is a chance that some storms could have wind gusts over 60mph. Because of this, the National Weather Service has added a severe thunderstorm watch for counties along and east of Route 219.

This system will still be close enough for Thursday to start with plenty of clouds and scattered showers. The best chance will be near and east of I-99. Otherwise, the rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower. It will be a much cooler day with highs in the 70s.

Friday will be a very nice day with a good deal of sunshine with a warm afternoon. Though the humidity will start to rise, it will not be too high. Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. There is only the slightest chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. We’ll reach into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the region later in the day as the next cold front approaches the region.

This front will still be close enough for the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, Monday; otherwise, it will be a cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Behind the front, Tuesday will be nice with sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be again in the 70s to near 80.

