Soggy weather will continue into the start of the weekend as not one, but two, areas of low pressure will track across the region. Because the rainfall can exceed 2” in places, there can be flooding along small streams and creeks and in areas of poor drainage. Because of this, most of the region is under a flood watch until early Saturday afternoon.

Rain will fall heavy at times this afternoon. The rainfall can taper to spotty rain and drizzle for a time later this afternoon into early tonight. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out over the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures this afternoon will hold steady to slowly fall.

We’ll continue to have rain and drizzle at times tonight through Saturday. Some may be heavier again later tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 and temperatures will hold nearly steady, even falling a little more during the day Saturday.

Sunday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend. The day will start off cloudy with maybe a touch of drizzle in places but then the clouds will break for sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little below average with highs mostly in the 50s. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures Monday will reach into the middle to upper 60s. After a cool start to the day, highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 70. A few clouds will mix with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level low-pressure system develops to our south. As of now, it does look like the rain from this system will stay to our south until at least the end of next week. It will still be comfortable with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

