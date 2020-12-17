Snowfall amounts

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Here is a listing of the snowfall amounts we have collected so far. Keep in mind that it is still snowing and these numbers are growing. Some also are lacking updates and are old. (last updated at 9:23pm)

TownAmount (in inches)
Osceola Mills13.2
Philipsburg13
Runville13
Mill Hall12.5
Reynoldsville12
Purdue Mtn (Bellefonte area)12
Lock Haven12
Bellefonte11.7
Black Moshannon11.5
Moshannon11.5
Milesburg11
State College11
Jersey Shore11
Pine Grove Mills11
Pleasant Gap10.9
Frenchville10.8
DuBois10.8
Galliztin10
Bald Eagle10
Madera10
Belleville9.8
Rockton9.8
Millheim9.5
Bellwood9.4
Clearfield9.2
Kylertown9
Clearfield9
Aaronsburg9
Port Matilda8.8
Mundy’s Corner8.8
Boalsburg8.7
Duncansville8.5
Weedville8.2
Spring Mills8
Hollidaysburg8
Puzzletown7.7
Curwensville7.4
Johnstown7
Altoona7
Blue Knob7
Howard6.8
Saxton6.7
Summerville6.5
Maddensville5.8
Newton Hamilton4.5

