Here is a listing of the snowfall amounts we have collected so far. Keep in mind that it is still snowing and these numbers are growing. Some also are lacking updates and are old. (last updated at 9:23pm)
|Town
|Amount (in inches)
|Osceola Mills
|13.2
|Philipsburg
|13
|Runville
|13
|Mill Hall
|12.5
|Reynoldsville
|12
|Purdue Mtn (Bellefonte area)
|12
|Lock Haven
|12
|Bellefonte
|11.7
|Black Moshannon
|11.5
|Moshannon
|11.5
|Milesburg
|11
|State College
|11
|Jersey Shore
|11
|Pine Grove Mills
|11
|Pleasant Gap
|10.9
|Frenchville
|10.8
|DuBois
|10.8
|Galliztin
|10
|Bald Eagle
|10
|Madera
|10
|Belleville
|9.8
|Rockton
|9.8
|Millheim
|9.5
|Bellwood
|9.4
|Clearfield
|9.2
|Kylertown
|9
|Clearfield
|9
|Aaronsburg
|9
|Port Matilda
|8.8
|Mundy’s Corner
|8.8
|Boalsburg
|8.7
|Duncansville
|8.5
|Weedville
|8.2
|Spring Mills
|8
|Hollidaysburg
|8
|Puzzletown
|7.7
|Curwensville
|7.4
|Johnstown
|7
|Altoona
|7
|Blue Knob
|7
|Howard
|6.8
|Saxton
|6.7
|Summerville
|6.5
|Maddensville
|5.8
|Newton Hamilton
|4.5