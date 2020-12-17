Parts of Bradford County see 40 inches of snow

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The storm pounded the region, with the northern tier taking an especially hard hit. Some people got a foot of snow, others two, and still others, much more than that.

“I just looked out our front windows and saw this wall of snow.”

Litchfield Township recorded 40 inches of snow from Wednesday night’s storm. With just over a week until Christmas, a true winter wonderland.

From snow blowers to shoveling, people in Bradford County are more than knee-deep.

“It looks like its about three-and-a-half feet where we’re shoveling, so. It’s insane. I haven’t seen this much snow since I was younger than my son,” said Alicia Gallagher of Litchfield Township referring to her son Owen, who is five years old and is just the right height to disappear in the snow.

Owen: “I kind of want to go on these domes.”

Cody: “…and just get lost in them?”

Owen: “Yeah!!”

Something these mailboxes are already doing. The Gallagher family will have to chisel the boxes out once their project is completed.

“We got out here at like ten o’clock this morning, I think. I figured we will be out here until it’s dark,” said Gallagher.

In Athens Township, Eugene Retter is wasting no time removing snow from his driveway.

“Stuck the ruler in the yard, got 32 inches of snow but by the side of the road where the plow is going by it’s probably 48 inches of snow and it’s tough work for an old man.”

He says he has not seen this much snow in one storm.

“I can’t remember snow this heavy. 24 is the most I can ever remember and that is since I’ve been here. But I look at our picnic table today and it’s a cone.”

With the amount of snow this area received, it’s a good reminder for anyone who got snow to clear the top of your vehicles and trailers off as it is a law. It can cause a crash or injury to a not only a motorist but a pedestrian.