Crews works to clear scene of deadly car pile-up on I-80

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —The storm is causing treacherous road conditions. In Central Pennsylvania Wednesday night, those conditions led to a deadly pile-up.

The large pileup that took place last night on the westbound lanes between exits 185 and 178, in the vicinity of Greene Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Lamar confirmed a short while ago, that anywhere between 30 and 60 vehicles were involved in that pileup, with two fatalities confirmed at this time. State Police say they currently have as many troopers on the scene as is safe and possible — and are working with a number of tow trucks as well to try and clear the area. They’ve shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate as well to give those troopers and crews more access to the incident.

Now despite those efforts, PSP said it will almost certainly be sunrise, or even later Thursday morning before the pile-up is cleared.

The roads out here are still in very rough shape. Slick, with a solid coating of snow despite the handful of PennDOT trucks we’ve passed along the way. The snow is showing no signs of letting up at this point, meaning conditions will continue to be hazardous and make the effort to clear this pileup more difficult.

As of 4:30 a.m., it appears drivers are mostly heeding PennDOT’s guidance of staying off the roads.

THE LATEST: