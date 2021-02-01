The latest: Snowstorm accumulations, Central Pa

Snow will continue today, most of it will be light. Already, many locations have picked up 2-5" of snowfall. Use caution while you travel. There will be lowered visibility, and icy road conditions. This afternoon the snowfall will begin to taper off for the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service continues a Winter Storm Warning for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford Counties until 5:00 AM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Elk, Cameron and Clearfield until 5:00 AM Tuesday. Tonight into Tuesday morning, we will have another burst of steadier to heavier snowfall mainly in our eastern counties. We could see another 2-4" of snowfall into tonight. Western counties will see less compared to the east.

Our high temperatures today will be stuck in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight as the snow slowly ends, we will be rather cloudy. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday we will be cloudy with a lingering snow shower or two. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the 20s. It will feel even colder with a blustery northwesterly wind. Winds on Tuesday will be sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. With this wind and the amount of snowfall, watch for blowing snow back onto the roadways making for an icy commute and lowered visibility. Tuesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with low temperatures falling into the teens.