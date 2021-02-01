The latest: Snowstorm accumulations, Central Pa

This is a very long lasting event which makes the impact less than if we got it all in one 12 or 24 hour chunk. Before we hit all of the snowfall totals in the region. Here is how the breakdown of snow came in the Altoona area to show the progression of the storm.
|TIME
|Amount so far
|12pm Sunday
|1.2″
|6pm Sunday
|1.5″
|11pm Sunday
|3.9″
|7am Monday
|5.7″
|9:00 AM
|6.2″
Now here is a summary of snowfall amounts through about 9am. Keep in mind this is the latest report. Some of them reported before 9am. Also come on back to this page updated amounts.
|CITY
|TOTAL SO FAR
|Seven Springs
|11
|Park Forest
|8.1
|Pine Grove Mills
|7.3
|Bellefonte
|7
|Port Matilda
|6.4
|Altoona
|6.2
|Centre Hall
|6.2
|Jennerstown
|5.4
|Boalsburg
|5
|Dubois
|4.5
|Huntingdon
|4.3
|St. Marys
|4.1
|Broad Top
|4.1
|Ridgeway
|4
|Grampian
|4
|Philipsburg
|3.9
|Williamsburg
|3.8
|Cameron
|3.5
|Bedford
|3
|Renovo
|2.2