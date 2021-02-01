The latest: Snowstorm accumulations, Central Pa

This is a very long lasting event which makes the impact less than if we got it all in one 12 or 24 hour chunk. Before we hit all of the snowfall totals in the region. Here is how the breakdown of snow came in the Altoona area to show the progression of the storm.

TIMEAmount so far
12pm Sunday1.2″
6pm Sunday1.5″
11pm Sunday3.9″
7am Monday5.7″
9:00 AM6.2″

Now here is a summary of snowfall amounts through about 9am. Keep in mind this is the latest report. Some of them reported before 9am. Also come on back to this page updated amounts.

CITYTOTAL SO FAR
Seven Springs11
Park Forest8.1
Pine Grove Mills7.3
Bellefonte7
Port Matilda6.4
Altoona6.2
Centre Hall6.2
Jennerstown5.4
Boalsburg5
Dubois4.5
Huntingdon4.3
St. Marys4.1
Broad Top4.1
Ridgeway4
Grampian4
Philipsburg3.9
Williamsburg3.8
Cameron3.5
Bedford3
Renovo2.2

