Snow tapers this evening, temps tumble tonight

Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero due to north winds at 5-15 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk, Clearfield, Somerset, Cambria, Northern Center and Cameron counties beginning at 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.

Saturday we’ll see a good bit of sunshine but it’ll be cold! Temperatures only climb into the upper teens to low 20s with strong winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. This will allow for some bitter cold wind chills to start the day, clouds increase in the late evening hours an temperatures overnight will again drop back into the single digits.

Sunday we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of a warm front. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s with a southwest wind. The warm front will spark a few light snow showers and flurries into the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid teens. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures on Monday night will be in the teens.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday clouds will increase and then showers will arrive. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night we will have showers and temperatures in the 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s

