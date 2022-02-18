Snow squalls could lead to a difficult Saturday morning commute

We will have a lingering flurries this afternoon with clouds and sun. It will be a colder this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will start off with a clear sky, before clouds move back in.

An arctic front will cross the area early Saturday morning. This could bring us some snow showers and snow squalls that will make travel difficult early in the day. North and western counties could pick up a dusting or more of snow. Saturday afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We could also see a few lingering flurries on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s. Saturday will also be quite windy. Winds will be sustained between twenty to twenty five miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday we will also have sun and clouds mixed. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will see a lingering shower early then clouds and some sun. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Thursday we will have temperatures in the 40s with a cloudy sky.