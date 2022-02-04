Snow showers taper tonight, chilly but quiet for the weekend

We’re still seeing light snow showers to our north as the system winds down. Expect snow showers to diminish this evening and we’ll see partial clearing in our cloud cover. Temperature’s tonight wall fall into the low teens and single digits. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Heading into the weekend, we start cold. Sunshine returns in the afternoon with highs climbing back into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will start to diminish Saturday evening and cloluds will also decrease. A bitter cold night on tap for Saturday as lows dip into the single digits and even a few below zero.

Sunday, winds will shift out of the south so that’ll help us warm back up to highs in the low 30s. We start with a good amount of sunshine and see clouds increase into the evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens.

Our extended forecast remains quiet for the time being so enjoy that! Monday, we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds and highs back in the mid 30s.

