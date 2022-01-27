Snow showers arrive tonight

Today sunshine will fade behind the clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip be into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few snow showers.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Another quick clipper system will be moving through. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Winds on Friday will be from the west and will be light. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the lower teens.

Saturday we will have some flurries in the morning and clouds mixing with some sunshine. At this point the coastal storm stays out of our area. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Saturday night temperatures fall back into the single digits. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures on Monday night will be in the teens.

Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday clouds will increase and then showers will arrive. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night we will have showers and temperatures in the 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.