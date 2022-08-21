We will start Monday morning with a bit of a lull or break in the rain. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs will be back in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop once again in the early afternoon and into the evening just as they did on Sunday. Some of those cells will cause for heavy downpours and lead to some minor flooding. Overnight we remain mild in the low 60s

Showers will continue to linger into Tuesday as the low pressure finally exits the region. Highs will be back in the upper 70s to lower 70s. Showers and storms will dimmish by early evening and we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds overnight with lows dropping back into the 50s.

High pressure moves back in for Wednesday so expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and highs in the low and middle 80s.