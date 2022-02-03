Slick roads into Friday as wintry mix continues and temps drop

A winter weather advisory will continue for the entire region until Friday morning. This is not so much for snow but for freezing rain and sleet. These two types of precipitation will cause most travel disruptions tonight into Friday.

Rain showers continue late this afternoon while temperatures sit in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cold air however is quickly approaching from the north and will be moving south throughout this evening and tonight. As the cold sets in, this will transition our rain to sleet and freezing rain and even a little snow in far northern places. Overnight roads will become slick and icy as temperatures continue to fall below freezing. Take it easy on the roads late tonight and through Friday morning.

On Friday, we will continue to see cold arctic air pushing into the region which will drop our temperatures back below freezing. A wintry mix and snow showers will be possible for the first half of Friday so expect messy roads. This system will push out by Friday afternoon and temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight as clouds decrease.

The weekend starts cold with highs on Saturday in the upper 20s to low 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday we’ll clouds increase a bit with highs in the low to mid 30s.

We start next week with seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 30s for Monday under partly cloudy skies.

