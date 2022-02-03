Slick afternoon commute with a wintry mix into Friday

Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall. There will also be fog reducing visibility. North of I-80 there will be an icy mix. Use caution while traveling. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be turning to the north so temperatures will start to drop throughout the day. This will lead to a wintry mix late in the day. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight the mix will turn over to some snow.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for all of Central PA. In Elk, Cameron, and Jefferson County the advisory has already begun. For Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Centre, and Clearfield the advisory begins at 7:00 PM. For Bedford and Somerset the advisory starts at 10:00 PM. All the advisories end at 10:00 AM on Friday. Travel will be treacherous this evening through Friday morning’s commute. Roadways will be slick and icy and visibility will be reduced. Use caution and take it slow on the roads.

Friday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have some snow early and then a cloudy afternoon. Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the single digits.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Late Sunday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens. Monday we will have clouds and sun with a few snow showers. Low temperatures Monday night will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the teens. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.