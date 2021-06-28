Ski Report

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Daily Newsletters
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Becoming Bedford County 1771 to depict local history
Top Stories
Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer
Canadian Border remains closed as lawmakers insist on reopening
Video
Aid for schools, overtime rule were key trade in budget deal
PSU awarded funds for new specialty brewing program
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State releases 2021 women’s volleyball schedule
Top Stories
USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
In the clutch: Kyle Busch ends Hendrick win streak at Pocono
History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
Video
Curve alum Kranick makes pitching debut for Pirates
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Altoona native puts 814 on the map with Miss Pennsylvania win
Video
Top Stories
Johnstown woman brings representation for individuals with disabilities to plus size campaign
Video
Chef Janet does it again with boozy pineapple cocktail slushies
Video
‘Queen of Tarts’ Bakery in DuBois created from a quarantine hobby
Video
Social Experiment: Couple handcuffs themselves together for 123 days
Video
Community
Altoona Curve Player of the Day Ticket Vouchers Sweepstakes
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2021
Make Us Smile
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Ski Report
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!