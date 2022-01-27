Ski report – Looking much better for the last weekend of January

Ski resorts really had it tough for the beginning of the season with a very warm December and little in the way of natural snow. Things have turned around this month and the slope counts have really increased. Many resorts have the majority of their slopes open and snowmaking and a little more snow will add to the slope count over the weekend.

As for snowfall, most of our local resorts are going to miss out on the large storm system off of the East Coast. There will be a few inches of new snow Thursday night through Friday night with slightly more for some of the resorts in the Laurel Highlands, through Maryland, and into West Virginia. If you are going to head out this weekend, make sure you bundle up on Saturday as the wind may gust past 45 mph at times. This is going to lower wind chills well below zer.