Single digits tonight, low 30s on Sunday with a bit of sunshine

Tonight, a bitter cold night on tap as high pressure is finally moving out the cloud cover and flurries will come to an end. Lows will be dropping into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will also diminish which will allow for radiational cooling to take place.

Sunday, winds will shift out of the south so that’ll help us warm back up to highs in the low 30s. We start with a good amount of sunshine and see clouds increase into the evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens.

Our extended forecast remains quiet for the time being so enjoy that! Monday, we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds and highs back in the mid-30s. Monday night, clouds increase ahead of our next front, and we could see light flurries across the region with light snow possible along the laurel highlands as winds shift out of the west.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday we rebound back to average with highs in the upper 30s to even low 40s.

Next frontal passage looks to be Thursday into Friday which could spark our next chance of light snow showers. Still nothing major at this point, and temperatures all week sit near average in the mid-30s.

