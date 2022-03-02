Tonight, we will see increasing cloud cover ahead of our second cold front. The cold front moves in well after sunset and will bring a quick round of showers and even a brief snow shower for a few. Winds will be breezy this evening out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to right around the freezing mark. Showers will come to an end just before sunrise for Thursday.

A cooler day on Thursday as that front moves out. Highs stay in the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Clouds will quickly decrease in the morning to become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Overnight, temps get cold. A clear sky and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday we’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures climbing into the mid-40s, with light winds out of the south. By the evening clouds will be on the increase to become mostly cloudy heading into the weekend.

The warming trend continues into Saturday as we sit under mostly cloudy skies. Ahead of our next low-pressure system we will surge well above average into the mid-50s. Scattered rain showers move into the region late in the evening heading into Sunday. Overnight lows remain mild in the low 40s.

Sunday we will see scattered showers for a good part of the day, but we also sit warm. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to mid-60s! First 60s of the season for many areas. Rain showers diminish in the evening hours, and overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Monday, we stay mild before another front moves through with more rain showers and this will drop temperatures.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.