Another front will be moving into the region late tonight. Clouds will move in this evening and showers and thunderstorms will begin late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows sit mild in the low 60s with a light wind out of the east. Overnight expect a few heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms.

With the bulk of the rain falling overnight, Thursday morning we will still be under some cloud cover and a few of us will see a couple stray showers. As we head into the afternoon sunshine will slowly return but a pop-up shower is still not out of the question as the front moves out. Highs will sit in the lower 70s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight we see clouds clear out and overnight lows sit comfortable in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Friday will again be the lull between another rain maker for Saturday. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-70s. Lows overnight drop into the mid-50s as rain moves into the region.

Saturday will be a cloudy, cooler, and rainy. Scattered showers off and on for the day with highs sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. We sit cool for Saturday night with lows falling into the mid to low 50s.

Sunday, we remain under a decent bit of cloud cover and a few stray showers will linger for the day on Sunday. Temperatures will trend just a bit warmer in the mid-70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.