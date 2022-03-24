Tonight, a shortwave moves into Central PA and will bring a round of showers with even a few isolated rumbles of thunder. Showers will diminish just before midnight and we’ll see decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s ad winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.

Cooler air starts moving into the region come Friday and we continue to sit under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be around in the afternoon, but it won’t be a wash out of a day. Highs will be in the 40s to a few low 50s. Overnight lows drop into the 30s.

The last weekend of March will be a cold one. Temperatures sit well below average in the 30s and low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers continue into Saturday with a few snow showers mixing in especially along the ridges. Showers will diminish through Sunday afternoon.

Monday, we stay chilly but a bit drier. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through Tuesday before our next rain maker come Wednesday.

Wednesday, we do rebound with temperatures as highs will climb back into the upper 50s low 60s ahead of our next frontal system. Expect occasional rain showers for majority of the day as

