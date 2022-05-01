Showers continue to move off to our north and east this evening. Another round of showers looks to move in later this evening before tapering overnight. Temperatures will sit fairly mild in the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday we will remain under a mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker looks to move in for Tuesday. Some areas might see a spotty shower or two early in the day, otherwise by late Monday we will sit dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

We remain mild for Tuesday, and we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine before clouds move back in for our next rain maker. Showers arrive late in the day Tuesday with even a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

Lingering showers for Wednesday morning before clouds break by the late afternoon. Depending on how fast we clear by the afternoon will depend on how quickly our temperatures will rebound in the late afternoon. Highs will be sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday looks to be the nicest day in the extended. A mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows overnight drop into the upper 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.