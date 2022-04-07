Today showers will continue and slowly exit to the east by this evening. Temperatures this afternoon will hove in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Friday we will have a clouds & sun with scattered afternoon showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west and they will be between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s. We also could see a sprinkle or flurry around. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. There could also be a stray shower. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have clouds with some sunshine along with scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.