A few early showers and thunderstorms will move through this evening before moving out overnight. Clouds will slowly start to decrease overnight, and lows drop into the mid and upper 50s. Winds will light and variable.

Wednesday will give way to some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By early evening clouds will be back on the increase ahead of or next disturbance. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in very late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Lows overnight sit in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday morning will be a bit unsettled with showers and a few thunderstorms. The main line moves out by early afternoon and then we will see a few scattered showers into the evening. High temperatures will sit cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s with stronger winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight clouds move out and lows drop into the low 50s.

Friday will again be the lull between another rain maker for Saturday. Expect a good mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-70s. Lows overnight drop into the mid-50s as rain moves into the region.

Saturday will be a cloudy, cooler, and rainy. Scattered showers off and on for the day with highs sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers may linger into Sunday as we sit mostly cloudy and highs in the low 70s.

