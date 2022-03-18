Today clouds will increase as the day goes on. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations will climb into the lower 70s. Showers will move in late. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Showers will continue tonight. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some could contain damaging winds so stay weather aware. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures ton Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Wednesday we will have clouds mix with some sunshine. We will also have some scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Thursday we will have a few showers early and then there will be a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s. Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s.