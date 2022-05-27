We will continue to have scattered showers and thunderstorms early tonight but then they will taper to isolated showers later tonight. Clouds will also break later tonight as temperatures will sneak to lows in the middle to upper 50s.

An upper-level low pressure system will still be over the region Saturday and there will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms scattered around the area. These will be most numerous during the morning into the early afternoon with increasing amounts of sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 60s across the higher ridges to the lower to middle 70s elsewhere. Overnight we clear out and lows drop into the low 50s.

The rest of the holiday weekend will be nicer, and it will turn warmer. We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Memorial Day will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine. Highs each day will be close to, if not just above, 90. Thursday will still be quite warm and humid with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The next cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms later Thursday into Thursday night and the heat will relax for the following weekend.

