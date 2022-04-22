Clouds continue to increase this evening and we’ll become mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the mid-40s. Winds will be light and variable. Showers will be moving in late tonight, and a few will see light shower activity heading into Saturday morning.

A weak system will move across the region on Saturday and will bring a few scattered showers in the morning through early afternoon. We should see some afternoon clearing for temperatures to rebound. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s.

A warm day for Sunday. We’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spots might see a pop-up shower in the late afternoon but that will be very isolated. Lows overnight sit mild in the upper 50s.

Monday, clouds will start to increase yet again ahead of our next rain maker. Might even feel a bit muggy in the morning with afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will jump back into the 70s. Monday night lows drop into the low 50s.

A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Cooler air returns Wednesday.

