We start the work week with an active weather pattern. Temperatures waking up are mild in the 40s and 50s for most areas. A cold front will be fast approaching this afternoon and this brings the scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction center has place a good portion of the region under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds with gusts upwards of 50 mph. A wind advisory will also go into effect from noon to 1 am Tuesday.

Expect most of our rain to fall in the afternoon and early evening, keep the radar handy if you plan to be outdoors. Highs will climb back into the 60s before dropping behind the front into the 30s overnight tonight. Quiet conditions overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.

Tuesday cooler air enters the region, and we’ll start the day with just a few flurries in some spots. We’ll see decreasing clouds into the afternoon and highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday, clouds will be back on the increase as another system moves our way this time from the south. With cooler temperatures we will see a little bit of a wintry mix as it slides across our southern counties. Highs climb into the mid 40s.

Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of our next system and lows drop into the mid 30s.

