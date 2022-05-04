Showers linger this morning and then we will stay rather cloudy today. This morning we will also be dealing with some fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will become partially clear.

Thursday there will times with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east and will be light. Friday will be cloudy with showers and some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be in stuck in the 50s. Saturday winds will be from the east. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a ridge of high pressure building in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday sunshine mixes with clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.