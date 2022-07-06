A few spotty showers continue to move across the region this evening and will come to an end early tonight. Overnight expect a mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures in the mid-60s to our south with lower 60s to our north. Winds will be light and variable.

The unsettled pattern continues Thursday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. The chance for showers and storms will be limited with a few showers early in the day. Our northern counties will see a good deal of sunshine as we clear out a little in the early evening hours. Highs will sit a tad cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to the winds out of the south and east. Lows overnight drop into the sit in the upper 60s.

Another warm and muggy day in store for Friday. As a cold front approach’s clouds will be back on the increase and we will see a few showers in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be warm ahead of the front in the low to mid 80s. Overnight we will see a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we will see much nicer conditions. Relief from the humidity will be with us both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be around early in the day on Saturday just for our southernmost counties. Sunday and Monday will be dry, lower humidity and a good deal of sunshine.

Next rain event moves back in for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

