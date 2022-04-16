Tonight our next front moves in and clouds increase. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s. winds will remain out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

A few will start Easter Sunday with a few flurries as colder air moves in. Mostly cloudy to start your Sunday becoming partly sunny by late afternoon. High temperatures sit chilly in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s as we sit under a partly cloudy sky.

We start the workweek off on a chilly and damp note. Clouds will be on the increase early Monday morning to become mostly cloudy. Rain and snow will spread across the region morning through late afternoon. This will cause for some slushy accumulation on the roads and light accumulation on grassy surfaces. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows overnight drop into the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday morning starts with lingering rain and snow showers. Showers will taper by the afternoon but high temperatures sit cooler in the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy at times. We clear out tuesday night with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We will rebound a bit on Wednesday with some sunshine. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Next round of showers move in for Thursday.

