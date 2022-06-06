We will have a comfortably mild night tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The clouds will be more prominent west of Route 219 where there could be a sprinkle or a shower in places by morning. Lows tonight will be close to 60. A slow-moving front will bring us more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. With these showers and thunderstorms, along with more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will only rise into the lower to middle 70s. Showers should depart before the sun rises on Wednesday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. It will be seasonably warm with highs near to just above 80.

A weak front may bring a shower to a few spots on Thursday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s. Friday will be a very nice day with more sunshine than clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

The next system looks like it will cut just to our south and give us a cooler and unsettled start to the weekend. We will have a good deal of clouds with a good chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the lower 70s. Behind this system, Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine along with a stray shower or two with highs in the lower 70s. Sunshine will help temperatures rebound closer to 80 on Monday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.