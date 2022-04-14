This morning we will have more clouds compared to clear sky and it will be mild. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today there will be variable cloudiness with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Most of this will be early in the day and then clouds will attempt to break late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots may reach near 70 degrees, by mid morning. Temperature will slightly fall later this afternoon. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Cooler air will make a return for the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Late Saturday night some rain could move through. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. It will also be cool. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with a cloudy sky. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night we dip into the 30s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be near 50 degrees with times of clouds and sunshine.