Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and even a few thunderstorms.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours, so you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Saturday we will have a few showers at first and then we will have variable cloudiness. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine and a shower cannot be ruled our. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 60s. Monday we will have sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Memorial day will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots on Wednesday will near 90 degrees. Wednesday night temperatures drop into the 60s. Thursday we will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s.