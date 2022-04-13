Tonight, the warm front continues to move across the region. A few showers will be around with a stray thunderstorm in spots. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Thursday, we start the day with clouds and a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front now moves through the region. Behind the front we’ll see decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Highs will remain mild in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be a bit stronger out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we sit under a clear sky and lows dropping into the 30s.

A very nice day for Friday as we sit between two low pressure systems. A good deal of sunshine early Friday through the evening before clouds increase late. High temperatures will sit in the mid-60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

We’ll see a few scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Showers diminish late Saturday and overnight lows drop into the mid to low 30s.

Easter Sunday looks to be mainly dry but chilly. We’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Overnight lows drop into the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

The extended forecast beyond Easter we sit in another cooler pattern. Occasional shower chances and highs in the 40s to 50s.

